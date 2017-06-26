Residents to grill council on issues during ‘Question Time’ meetings

RESIDENTS will be able to grill their council on how they deal with fly-tipping during a series of meetings.

East Hampshire District Council will host two community forums next month.

It will give residents the chance to grill officers in a ‘Question Time’ format on a range of issues, such as how the council deals with parking, littering and fly-tipping.

Natalie Meagher, head of neighbourhoods support at the council, said: ‘East Hampshire District Council is responsible for tackling important local issues such as parking, littering and fly-tipping and it takes this responsibility very seriously.

‘Enforcement is an important part of that work, but it is not just about issuing tickets. We understand that residents need to feel comfortable with what we are doing and how we are doing it.’

The first forum will take place at Merchistoun Hall in Horndean on July 5, with the second at Penns Place in Petersfield on July 11.

Both meetings will start at 6.30pm and feature a panel of experts on the issues.