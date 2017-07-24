Solent group criticise government pension age increase

A GROUP campaigning against state pension inequality has criticised the government’s latest increase in state pension age.

The Solent branch of Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) said they were shocked by the plans.

A spokeswoman said: ‘The timing is baffling coming the very day after a report suggesting increased life expectancy is starting to level off.

‘It’s extraordinary it should be focusing on making more people wait longer for their pensions while ignoring the injustice done to us.’

Secretary of state for work and pensions David Gauke announced the rise in pension age to 68 will now be phased in between 2037 and 2039, rather than from 2044 as was originally proposed. It affects people aged between 39 and 47.