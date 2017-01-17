WATCH LIVE: Theresa May’s Brexit speech

Theresa May today outlined the Governments detailed plans for Brexit.

Watch live here as the prime minister makes a speech to declare she does not want an outcome which leaves the UK “half-in, half-out” of the European Union.

Mrs May says she wants a “truly global Britain” which will be “more outward-looking than ever before” and will remain “the best friend and neighbour” of the other 27 members of the EU.

But she insists that she is not “seeking to hold on to bits of membership” or to achieve a “partial” or “associate” membership of the EU.