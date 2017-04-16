Who’s planning to build what near you

Here are the latest planning applications made in the area.

Portsmouth

n Eastney: Proposed construction of single-storey rear extension and windows to ground floor eastern side elevation at 36 Nettlecombe Avenue; Mr & Mrs S Diffey.

n Copnor: Retrospective application for construction of single-storey rear extension and second store extension to existing garage at 177 Stubbington Avenue; Mr G Cummings.

n Central Southsea: Construction of flat roof following demolition of first floor with further external alterations to include replacement access doors at SSE Sub-Station, Fernhurst Road; SSE plc.

n Eastney: Construction of rear conservatory at 3 Highland Mews; Mr & Mrs Padginton.

Fareham

n Fareham North: Demolish existing garage and rebuild a new garage with a potting glass building at the rear and front canopy over the front door at 65 Leigh Road; Mrs Debbie Curtis.

n Hill Head: Single-storey rear extension, loft conversion with rear dormer and build up hip to gable at 20 Cuckoo Lane; Mr & Mrs Gulliver.

n Stubbington: Construction of garden room/hobby room/home office for non-commercial use at 111 Queens Crescent; Mr Trevor & Mrs Teresa Hayman.

Havant

n Purbrook: Proposed rear extension, demolition of existing garage and erection of replacement garage at 20 The Dale; Mr R Boyd.

n Hayling East: Proposed two-bedroom bungalow to the rear of 8 West Haye Road; Mr & Mrs Harry.

n St Faiths: Outline planning application for the demolition of an existing building and the construction of a three-storey block of 31 flats, with associated car and cycle parking at The Curlew, Petersfield Road.

n Purbrook: Single-storey side extension with rooms in roof, hip to gable conversion, and the addition of three dormers and two rooflights at 80 Lone Valley; Mr Ingram.

Gosport

n Lee West: Single-storey side extension at 3 Anglesea Road, Lee-on-the-Solent; Ms A Podmore.

n Forton: Construction of garage at land south of Netherton Road, Gosport; Natalie Morris.

n Anglesey: Demolition of building and replacement dwelling and detached double garage in a conservation area at Delden, Fort Road, Gosport; Mr and Mrs Terry Kellett.

n Town: Construction of single-storey side and rear extension (resubmission of 17/00072/FULL) at 42 Shaftesbury Road, Gosport; Mr Gary Bainbridge.