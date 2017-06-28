Portsmouth Inspiring Volunteer Awards 2017

The awards recognise volunteers who make a real difference to their area or the lives of others.

Organised by Portsmouth Together and Pompey in the Community, the awards are an annual event funded through support from local businesses and organisations.

Arts, culture and heritage individual winner, Derek Nugent (collected by Julie Duffy)

The awards were presented at a celebration event at Fratton Park.

The deputy lord mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason, said: ‘The awards are our chance to celebrate not only the excellence of volunteers, but the amazing things we can accomplish when we work together to make Portsmouth the best city it can be.

‘The judges recognise volunteers who have shown outstanding enthusiasm and commitment, who have given exceptional service or contributed particular depth of experience, or who have achieved great impact through their volunteering.’

All pictures: Zooming Photography

Community Sport Winner 2017 Pete Bull with deputy lord mayorCllr Lee Mason

... and the winners are:

Volunteer of the Year – Scott Key – Veterans Outreach Support

Young Volunteer of the Year – Beth Joslin – Spirit of Rugby

Volunteering Team of the Year – Portsdown Hill Conservation Volunteers

All the award winners

And here are the finalists in the six categories:

Arts, Culture and Heritage supported by IBM

Individual Winner – Derek Nugent

Commended

Education & Mentoring team winners 2017 -The Girls Network with Ruth Johnson of Irwin Mitchell

Pamela Barnett

Anthony Solomon

Volunteering Team Winners – Mary Rose Museum Volunteers

Commended

Conan Doyle Collection Volunteers

Eastney Beam Steam Engine House Volunteers

Education & Mentoring winner 2017 Chrissy Gauntlett with Ruth Johnson of Irwin Mitchell

Environment & Conservation supported by Portsmouth City Council

Individual Winner – Dennis David

Commended

Cyril Pelham

Hilary Langton

Volunteering Team Winners – Portsdown Hill Conservation Volunteers

Commended

Stacey Community Centre Gardeners

Education and Mentoring supported by Irwin Mitchell Solicitors

Individual winner – Chrissy Guantlett

Commended

Rachel Ross

Andrew Gray

Volunteering Team Winners – The Girls Network Portsmouth

My Community supported by The Southern Co-operative

Individual Winner – Scott Key

Commended

Stephanie Jennings

Karen Sprake

Volunteering Team Winners – Copnor Men In Sheds

Commended

The Lifehouse Volunteers

FoodCycle Portsmouth

Community Sport supported by ValueYou

Individual Winner – Peter Bull

Commended

Bobby Knight

David Duff

Beth Joslin

Health and Social Care supported by Colas

Individual Winner – John Payne

Commended

Dene Woods

Colin Wrixon

Volunteering Team Winners – Aurora Volunteers

Commended

Wessex Cancer Trust

Age UK Portsmouth Befrienders

The Portsdown Hill conservation team, winners of the Environment and Conservation Volunteer Team award 2017

Dennis David, winner of the Environment and Conservation individual award

Aurora, winners of the health and social care team 2017 award

John Payne, individual health and social care winner