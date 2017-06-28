Portsmouth Inspiring Volunteer Awards 2017

The awards recognise volunteers who make a real difference to their area or the lives of others.
Organised by Portsmouth Together and Pompey in the Community, the awards are an annual event funded through support from local businesses and organisations.
The awards were presented at a celebration event at Fratton Park.
The deputy lord mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Lee Mason, said: ‘The awards are our chance to celebrate not only the excellence of volunteers, but the amazing things we can accomplish when we work together to make Portsmouth the best city it can be.
‘The judges recognise volunteers who have shown outstanding enthusiasm and commitment, who have given exceptional service or contributed particular depth of experience, or who have achieved great impact through their volunteering.’
All pictures: Zooming Photography
... and the winners are:
Volunteer of the Year – Scott Key – Veterans Outreach Support
Young Volunteer of the Year – Beth Joslin – Spirit of Rugby
Volunteering Team of the Year – Portsdown Hill Conservation Volunteers
And here are the finalists in the six categories:
Arts, Culture and Heritage supported by IBM
Individual Winner – Derek Nugent
Commended
Pamela Barnett
Anthony Solomon
Volunteering Team Winners – Mary Rose Museum Volunteers
Commended
Conan Doyle Collection Volunteers
Eastney Beam Steam Engine House Volunteers
Environment & Conservation supported by Portsmouth City Council
Individual Winner – Dennis David
Commended
Cyril Pelham
Hilary Langton
Volunteering Team Winners – Portsdown Hill Conservation Volunteers
Commended
Stacey Community Centre Gardeners
Education and Mentoring supported by Irwin Mitchell Solicitors
Individual winner – Chrissy Guantlett
Commended
Rachel Ross
Andrew Gray
Volunteering Team Winners – The Girls Network Portsmouth
My Community supported by The Southern Co-operative
Individual Winner – Scott Key
Commended
Stephanie Jennings
Karen Sprake
Volunteering Team Winners – Copnor Men In Sheds
Commended
The Lifehouse Volunteers
FoodCycle Portsmouth
Community Sport supported by ValueYou
Individual Winner – Peter Bull
Commended
Bobby Knight
David Duff
Beth Joslin
Health and Social Care supported by Colas
Individual Winner – John Payne
Commended
Dene Woods
Colin Wrixon
Volunteering Team Winners – Aurora Volunteers
Commended
Wessex Cancer Trust
Age UK Portsmouth Befrienders