Portsmouth main road to remain open as sewer works end

THE Eastern Road in Portsmouth will remain open this week as emergency sewer works have ended.

Southern Water had warned of closures on the southbound carriageway so they could fix a sewer pipe.

The company said the closure would be dependent on further monitoring over the weekend to ensure the work had been effective.

A spokesman said: ‘As no leaks have been observed during this programme of 24-hour monitoring - no further work is needed.’

The road was due to be closed from 8.30pm today until 5.30am on Thursday.

Southern Water thanked customers and road users for their patience while it had been carrying out the work to protect a number of environmentally-sensitive areas.