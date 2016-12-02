Portsmouth taxi form and Gosport slimmer win at We Can Do It awards

People who go that extra mile to provide a brilliant service were recognised at our We Can Do It awards.

Service With A Smile celebrates groups or individuals who go above and beyond to help customers. That can be marking someone’s birthday or always greeting them cheerfully with a smile.

This year’s winner of the award was taxi firm Aquacars, while Slimming World consultant Jane Hall was runner-up.

Aquacars wowed the judges after they gave flowers, chocolate and £100 cash to an elderly customer who was mugged just after withdrawing her pension.

A spokesman from Aquacars said: ‘It’s amazing. It’s great to have won.’

As previously reported in The News, Aqua helped a pensioner who had £200 stolen while she was in Cosham.

Speaking at the time, general manager Bruce Hall said: ‘We did it because it was the right thing to do and in the true spirit of Christmas.

‘The lady is a regular customer of ours and the boss was very upset to hear what had happened to her.

‘Her driver said she was very upset by it, so Ronnie immediately asked him to drop the flowers, chocolates and cash round to her because, as a company, we were all moved by what happened.’

Runner-up Jane equally stunned the judges for her dedication in helping hundreds of people lose weight through her Gosport Slimming World group. Jane has also lost three stone herself and uses her personal experiences to help others.

She has won national recognition for her work and was invited to a special Thank You Day run by the slimming company to share her tips and best practice with others.

Jane said: ‘It was an honour to be invited to the special day. ‘