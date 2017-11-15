Rail closures in Fareham and Southampton as part of £8m project

Have your say

TRAIN passengers are being urged to plan ahead next month as rail closures will be in place.

The line between Fareham and Southampton will be closed while the line between Southampton Airport Parkway and Southampton Central will also be closed because of engineering work by South Western Railway.

Bus replacement services will be in place.

The work is part of an £8m investment to renew railway infrastructure in Southampton.

Services will be affected between December 24 and January 1. Journeys on December 10 and 17 will also be affected by the work.

Chris Loder, head of service strategy for South Western Railway, said: ‘We encourage passengers to avoid travelling on Christmas Eve if they can and to be prepared for longer journey times between Christmas and new year.’