Six things to do in the next 48 hours: August 14 and 15

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

SPORTS: DISCOVER SAILING

Portsmouth Watersports Centre, until Friday, times vary

Discover sailing with the Andrew Simpson Foundation. The sessions are aimed particularly at young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

HERITAGE: SOUTHSEA CASTLE TAKEOVER

Southsea Castle, tomorrow and Wednesday, times vary

Crew from the Mary Rose Museum will be relocating to treat visitors to talks about the vessel, with real objects recovered during the excavation.

STAGE: GRIMM TALES

Cass Sculpture Foundation, Chichester, until Saturday

There’s definitely something going on in the woods today – Chichester Festival Youth Theatre present Philip Pullman’s Grimm Tales - For Young And Old.

FAMILY: SUPERHEROES TRAIL

Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, until September 3

Little superheroes will love the themed tour around the Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower, where they can also make their own comic-inspired story board or cartoon strip.

MUSICAL: MAMMA MIA!

Brighton Centre, tomorrow until September 3

The Abba-based musical Mamma Mia! hits the south coast as part of its first national tour. The show has been seen by more than 60m people in 50 countries since its debut.

DAY OUT: FUN IN THE PARK

Merchistoun Hall, Horndean, tomorrow, 10am-3pm

The Rural Area Play Project is hosting a family fun day packed with arts, crafts and games, as well as ice cream, refreshments and a big BBQ.