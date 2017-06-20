Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 20 and 21

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

NOSTALGIA: SUMMER OF LOVE

Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 4-10pm

There’s a day of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, looking at both the US and Portsmouth, with music, a book launch, and documentary screening.

YOUTH THEATRE: UNDERNIGHT

Portsmouth Grammar School, today and tomorrow, 7.30pm

Set in the distant future, rival street gangs roam the streets to survive in Undernight, an exhilirating new musical performed by PGS pupils.

STAGE: THE ANGELS CRY

Portsmouth Cathedral, tonight, 8pm

Portsmouth Poetry, New Theatre Royal and the University of Portsmouth team up to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Passchendaele.

DOCUMENTARY: GIMME DANGER

Pie & Vinyl, Southsea, tomorrow, 6.30pm

Gimme Danger is an in-depth look at the story of punk revolutionaries Iggy Pop and The Stooges, directed by visionary filmmaker Jim Jarmusch.

THEATRE: TOUCHED

The Spring, Havant, tomorrow until Saturday, 7.30pm

HumDrum presents Stephen Lowe’s award-winnng play, Touched, which focusses on a group of women in the period between VE and VJ Day.

POETRY: LUKE WRIGHT

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm

Acclaimed poet and performer Luke Wright turns his razor-sharp insight on to the fractures in our society in his new show, The Toll, based on his recent collection.