Six things to do in the next 48 hours: June 20 and 21

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
NOSTALGIA: SUMMER OF LOVE
Portsmouth Guildhall, today, 4-10pm
There’s a day of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, looking at both the US and Portsmouth, with music, a book launch, and documentary screening.
YOUTH THEATRE: UNDERNIGHT
Portsmouth Grammar School, today and tomorrow, 7.30pm
Set in the distant future, rival street gangs roam the streets to survive in Undernight, an exhilirating new musical performed by PGS pupils.
STAGE: THE ANGELS CRY
Portsmouth Cathedral, tonight, 8pm
Portsmouth Poetry, New Theatre Royal and the University of Portsmouth team up to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Passchendaele.
DOCUMENTARY: GIMME DANGER
Pie & Vinyl, Southsea, tomorrow, 6.30pm
Gimme Danger is an in-depth look at the story of punk revolutionaries Iggy Pop and The Stooges, directed by visionary filmmaker Jim Jarmusch.
THEATRE: TOUCHED
The Spring, Havant, tomorrow until Saturday, 7.30pm
HumDrum presents Stephen Lowe’s award-winnng play, Touched, which focusses on a group of women in the period between VE and VJ Day.
POETRY: LUKE WRIGHT
Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, tomorrow, 7.30pm
Acclaimed poet and performer Luke Wright turns his razor-sharp insight on to the fractures in our society in his new show, The Toll, based on his recent collection.