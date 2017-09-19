Six things to do in the next 48 hours: September 20 and 21

Have your say

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area

THEATRE: GROWTH

The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, Havant, tomorrow, 8pm

Testicular cancer and life lessons are the subject matter of unlikely new award-winning dark comedy, Growth.

HISTORY: THE ILL-PREPARED CITY

Portsmouth City Museum, today, 2pm

Looking at local civil defence and failed evacuation plans during the First World War, this talk will reveal a shocking story of lost opportunity.

MUSICAL: OUR HOUSE

Ferneham Hall, Fareham, until Saturday, 7.30pm

It Must Be Love for Fareham Musical Society as it tackles the hit musical Our House, based on the evergreen music of this year’s Victorious headliners and original nutty boys, Madness.

EXHIBITION: 10 YEARS OF MAKING SPACE

Aspex, Gunwharf Quays, tomorrow until December 3

A new exhibition, Making Space: 10 Years of Excellence in Craft, starts this week, marking the organisation’s legacy of supporting craft in Hampshire.

WELLBEING: ON THE WING

Meet at 1000 Lakeside, North Harbour, tomorrow, 12.30pm

As autumn approaches, this themed 45-minute group walk will focus on looking for dragonflies and migrating birds, all while getting you reconnected with the outside world.

CINEMA: A MAN CALLED OVE

No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard, tomorrow, 7pm

Swedish comedy-drama A Man Called Ove follows a short-fused retiree who forms an unlikely friendship with his boisterous new neighbours.