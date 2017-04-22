Six things to do in the next 72 hours: April 22, 23 and 24

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend
DRAMA: FORTY YEARS ON
Chichester Festival Theatre, Saturday until May 20
Richard Wilson stars in a timely revival of Alan Bennett’s Forty Years On, the opening show of the new season at Chichester Festival Theatre.
OPEN DAY: BERE BOWMEN
Near Cadlington House, Horndean, Saturday, 2-5pm
Have a go at the historic sport of archery with the Forest of Bere Bowmen. Beginners’ courses are available, and equipment is provided.
GIG: ROCK’N’ROLL DAZE
Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Saturday, 8pm
Rock’n’Roll Daze is a musical tribute to Portsmouth guitar legend Greg Watkins, who died last June. All proceeds will go to NSPCC and Rowans Hospice.
FAIR: SPRING STEAM UP
Bursledon Brickworks, Sunday, 11am-4pm
The last steam-driven Victorian brickworks in the UK will have its traction engines and road rollers out in force for the latest in its popular series of Big Steam Up events.
BIG BAND: GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA
New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Sunday, 3pm
The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be playing the swing maestro’s greatest hits, including In The Mood, Tuxedo Junction and more, as well as others from the era.
SING: JOIN THE CHOIR
Portsmouth Academy, Monday, 7.15pm
Under the direction of new musical director Thomas Neal, the Portsmouth Festival Choir will begin open rehearsals for its next major concert.