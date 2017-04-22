Six things to do in the next 72 hours: April 22, 23 and 24

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area this weekend

DRAMA: FORTY YEARS ON

Chichester Festival Theatre, Saturday until May 20

Richard Wilson stars in a timely revival of Alan Bennett’s Forty Years On, the opening show of the new season at Chichester Festival Theatre.

OPEN DAY: BERE BOWMEN

Near Cadlington House, Horndean, Saturday, 2-5pm

Have a go at the historic sport of archery with the Forest of Bere Bowmen. Beginners’ courses are available, and equipment is provided.

GIG: ROCK’N’ROLL DAZE

Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, Saturday, 8pm

Rock’n’Roll Daze is a musical tribute to Portsmouth guitar legend Greg Watkins, who died last June. All proceeds will go to NSPCC and Rowans Hospice.

FAIR: SPRING STEAM UP

Bursledon Brickworks, Sunday, 11am-4pm

The last steam-driven Victorian brickworks in the UK will have its traction engines and road rollers out in force for the latest in its popular series of Big Steam Up events.

BIG BAND: GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA

New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth, Sunday, 3pm

The Glenn Miller Orchestra will be playing the swing maestro’s greatest hits, including In The Mood, Tuxedo Junction and more, as well as others from the era.

SING: JOIN THE CHOIR

Portsmouth Academy, Monday, 7.15pm

Under the direction of new musical director Thomas Neal, the Portsmouth Festival Choir will begin open rehearsals for its next major concert.