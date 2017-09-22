Six things to do in the next 72 hours: September 23, 24 and 25

Have your say

COMMUNITY: BRITISH FOOD FORTNIGHT

Various events, Emsworth, until October 8

Starting with the iconic apple pressing, Emsworth will spread a message of community, education and celebration during British Food Fortnight.

COUNTRY: THE COAL PORTERS

Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm

The Coal Porters – formed by Sid Griffin after the demise of The Long Ryders – are storming ahead with their self-proclaimed brand of ‘alt-bluegrass’.

COMEDY: STEWART LEE

Kings Theatre, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm

Finally back on the circuit after his side-splitting Comedy Vehicle TV show, Stewart Lee is as brutally honest as ever in his latest stage show, Content Provider.

TRIBUTE: CHARMED LIFE FESTIVAL

Victoria Park, Portsmouth, Saturday, 10am-11pm

See the world’s biggest bands – or at least the spitting image of them – as the Charmed Life festival brings together the UK’s best tribute acts and Portsmouth’s freshest live talents.

CINEMA: CLOSE ENCOUNTERS IN 4K

Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Sunday and Monday, times vary

As part of Vue’s 4K season, Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi magnum opus Close Encounters of the Third Kind has been remastered for the big screen.

EXHIBITION: HEROINES OF ANTIQUITY

Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until October 15

Taking the female body as the central subject, Joy Gregory’s latest collection of portraits critiques and challenges the notion of women as the weaker sex.