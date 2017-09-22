Six things to do in the next 72 hours: September 23, 24 and 25

Your quick guide to what to do in the Portsmouth area
COMMUNITY: BRITISH FOOD FORTNIGHT
Various events, Emsworth, until October 8
Starting with the iconic apple pressing, Emsworth will spread a message of community, education and celebration during British Food Fortnight.
COUNTRY: THE COAL PORTERS
Ashcroft Arts Centre, Fareham, Saturday, 7.30pm
The Coal Porters – formed by Sid Griffin after the demise of The Long Ryders – are storming ahead with their self-proclaimed brand of ‘alt-bluegrass’.
COMEDY: STEWART LEE
Kings Theatre, Southsea, Saturday, 7.30pm
Finally back on the circuit after his side-splitting Comedy Vehicle TV show, Stewart Lee is as brutally honest as ever in his latest stage show, Content Provider.
TRIBUTE: CHARMED LIFE FESTIVAL
Victoria Park, Portsmouth, Saturday, 10am-11pm
See the world’s biggest bands – or at least the spitting image of them – as the Charmed Life festival brings together the UK’s best tribute acts and Portsmouth’s freshest live talents.
CINEMA: CLOSE ENCOUNTERS IN 4K
Vue, Gunwharf Quays, Sunday and Monday, times vary
As part of Vue’s 4K season, Steven Spielberg’s sci-fi magnum opus Close Encounters of the Third Kind has been remastered for the big screen.
EXHIBITION: HEROINES OF ANTIQUITY
Pallant House Gallery, Chichester, until October 15
Taking the female body as the central subject, Joy Gregory’s latest collection of portraits critiques and challenges the notion of women as the weaker sex.
