SNOW ALERT: 7 things to do to prepare for snow

The Met Office is forecasting snow to fall in Portsmouth later this week, and here are a few things you can do to be prepared when the wintry weather hits.

The weather warning is valid from 10am to 9pm on Thursday.

-----

1- Make sure you are prepared for long journeys

Ensure that your car has essential emergency items in the boots if you have to drive after snow falls.

These include water, non-perishable food, a torch, a blanket, a shovel, windscreen scraper and de-icer and a charged mobile phone.

-----

2- Keep an eye on the news

Although the Met Office is predicting snow to fall, the forecast could still change so it is important to keep an eye on the TV news, radio and newspapers for the latest updates.

Make sure you also keep looking at The News’ website as we’ll be posting information if the forecast changes, and where and when snow is likely to fall.

-----

3- Check on your neighbours

Be a good neighbour and pass on warnings tot hose who may have missed them, particularly if people living near you are elderly or infirm.

If you are going to the shops you could ask them if they need anything, and if snow falls make sure to check on them again.

-----

4- Take care of paths and driveways

Put grit or cat litter on paths and driveways to lessen the risk of slipping on compacted snow.

It can take up to 10 times longer to stop in snowy or icy conditions, so if you have any grit spare it would be a good idea to cover the road outside your driveway.

Keep a salt and grit supply in storage as well.

-----

5- Have a grab bag prepared

You may need to leave home at short notice so make sure you’re prepared by keeping a ‘grab bag’ handy.

This could include food provisions, warm clothes, medication and a spare source of power (batteries etc).

-----

6- Check all emergency numbers

The demand on the police, fire and rescue teams and ambulance service is likely to be higher if there is snow, so make sure you know which numbers to call if there is an emergency.

Call 999 with any emergency situations, and do not ring those services unless it is a genuine life-threatening emergency.

Other numbers to keep a note of include 023 9296 2121 (Age Concern Portsmouth), 0800 587 0147 (Portsmouth Community Wardens) and 0845 7444 555 (Southern Electric).

-----

7- Keep your house well-stocked

When visiting the shops make sure you stock up with non-perishable food, preventing the need for unnecessary journeys.

A balanced diet will also help you keep warm and healthy during the winter months.