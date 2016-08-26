Staff from Portsmouth school are abseiling to raise money for trip

STAFF from a secondary school are abseiling down the Spinnaker Tower to raise money for their students.

Three teachers and one staff member from Miltoncross, in Milton, Portsmouth, are taking on the tower on Monday.

The abseil will raise cash for students hoping to visit a school in Ghana around Easter next year.

The students and the teachers going on the trip have to fundraise the money themselves and the abseil is one of the ways they are raising the cash.

Angela Wallis, who is taking part, said: ‘We are all feeling a little apprehensive but also excited too.

‘I have been abseiling before but I have never done it from this height.

‘When I drive to work every morning I see the Spinnaker Tower and it is quite intimidating.

‘Hopefully we can raise as much money as possible.’

To make a donation to the group visit their fundraising page at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wonderwallisspinnakerchallenge.