Theatre school visited by CBBC presenter

A CBBC presenter was the guest of honour at a theatre school.

Presenter Michael Absalom came to You’re A Star Theatre School.

The school, which runs on Saturdays at Hamble Community School for children age four to 12, teaches acting and dance to help build confidence in young people.

It is run by principals Hayley Palmer and Rebecca Fern, who are both trained actresses and dancers.

Hayley said: ‘It was a dream of ours to have our own theatre school, so we made it happen.

‘We have a passion for wanting to improve children’s confidence, and love that we can give children the opportunity of having TV presenters and West End stars come to visit them.’

Michael grew up locally in Rowland’s Castle and used to play hockey at Havant Hockey Club.

He said: ‘What a wonderful group of kids!

‘So much energy and enthusiasm for dancing and acting.

‘What a great starting point too for any young budding actors and dancers out there.

‘At this age it is all about building confidence and this particular group of kids certainly ooze that.

‘As well as an introductory Q&A session, the class had prepared a series of games and challenges for me to attempt, including the Book Balance Challenge and Chubby Bunny – where I had to attempt to fit as many marshmallows in my mouth as possible.

‘I was so impressed with the group’s energy levels and their thirst to learn more about the industry.

‘The most important thing at this age though, is to have fun.’