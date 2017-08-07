Thousands gather for annual Beach Buggin’ show on Southsea Common

THOUSANDS descended upon one of the city’s green spaces in a celebration of all things Volkswagen.
Now in its 17th year, the annual Beach Buggin’ event parked up on Southsea Common on Sunday – drawing huge crowds.
Organisers say more than 2,000 vehicles rolled up for the show – uniting drivers of buggies, bikes, beetles, campervans and more.
Among the revellers was 44-year-old Stuart Croucher of Hampshire’s ‘No Name Dub Club’, which brought a convoy of about 30 vehicles.
He said: ‘This is all about having fun – Beach Buggin’ is an amazing event.
‘The sun’s out, we’re by the beach and all my friends are here. It’s so cool.’
David Weston, 51, is one of the co-owners of the non-profit show, which is run entirely by volunteers.
He said: ‘Turnout has been incredible this year.
‘If you like cars, these are probably the coolest.
‘The scene is so nice and everyone is so friendly.’
Entry to the event, held opposite the Queen’s Hotel, was £10 for vehicles wishing to go on-show – with all proceeds going to charity.
Much of this, Dave said, would go towards the £52,000-apiece training of a local guide dog for the blind – while six cheques for £500 would be distributed to local charities.
One of the cheques was presented to Southsea Fire Station, who will donate the £500 to The Fire Fighters Charity – an organisation which supports injured or ill or injured firemen and women.
Firefighter Thomas Davies said: ‘It was unexpected – it was really nice.’
