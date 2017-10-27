Thousands of families go to Gosport for fireworks night

THOUSANDS of people gathered to watch a stunning display of fireworks light up the night sky.

HMS Sultan, in Gosport, hosted its annual bonfire and fireworks night last night and it was enjoyed by families from across the area.

A funfair, food stands, music and massive bonfire kept youngsters entertained before the main show.

Many were thrilled by the fireworks which were set off in time to songs like the Bare Necessities from Disney’s The Jungle Book and theme tunes to movies Star Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mission Impossible and Jurassic Park.

Jordan Thomas, from Gosport, went along with her husband Darby and daughter Marlie, aged one.

The 26-year-old said: ‘We come down every year and this is Marlie’s first time.

The 2017 HMS Sultan Firework and Bonfire display. Picture by Ian Hargreaves

‘We love the fireworks and it is a great event. It is good to just come down and have a good evening especially when it is right on our doorstep.’

Lynn Isherwood-Lee and her son Connor travelled from Southsea to see the show. They were joined by Lynn’s parents and her great-niece.

Lynn said: ‘We have been coming since Connor was two months old and it is something we all love. We have a family dinner and make a whole evening out of it.’

Connor, 13, added: ‘The fireworks are amazing and I like the rides too.’

It was a family night out for Judith Radbourne who was at HMS Sultan with her husband, two daughters, a son-in-law and three grandsons. Judith, from Stubbington, said: ‘We love coming every year to see the bonfire and the fireworks which are always great.

‘The children love it and it is always a good night.’

