Timely Christmas arrival of a snow white donkey

A NEW member of the team has arrived at a stable, just in time for Christmas.

Friday the white donkey is the latest addition to the animals at Lavant House Stables, near Chichester.

The beautiful beast is taking a couple of weeks to settle in before an open day where children will get to meet him.

Meryl Penning, from Lavant House Stables, said: ‘Friday is full of fun and settling in well.

‘He’s getting to know Two Stroke, our other diva donkey who has her own online diary, and Diesel, her shy, patient companion. These two have been in residence for some years, so with a new arrival the pecking order had to be established among themselves.

‘Happily all is now peaceful in time for the festive season. Donkeys can be really noisy when they have something to say.’

On January 2 families are invited to a free open day at the stables, where they can ride the ponies and donkeys, walk through the woods, enjoy tractor rides, a treasure hunt, competitions and free refreshments.

The event runs from 10am until 1pm.

Call 01243 530460 or go to lhstables.co.uk.