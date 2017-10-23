Travel and weather

Have your say

Motorists are facing delays and slow traffic due to an accident between a van and a car on the M3.

The crash happened at around 6:45am at junction 13 for Chandler’s Ford.

The accident has been moved to the hard shoulder on M3 Northbound between J14 M27 and J13 M27 but this is still causing delays.

Travel time Westbound on the M27 is 30 minutes.

M27 – Delays both eastbound and westbound due to accident on M3.

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

WEATHER

The weather will be starting out wet this morning with intermittent showers expected up until lunch time.

Drier weather will follow through the afternoon but will remain cloudy.

Meanwhile temperatures are sitting at about 13°C with the maximum temperature set to reach 16°C.