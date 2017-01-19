7.30am Travel Update

Here is this morning’s travel news.

M27 - Two lanes are closed on between junctions 11 and 12 on the eastbound carriageway due to a vehicle fire. Delays are expected to last until 8am, Highways England has said.

There are delays of up to 35 minutes on westbound between Fareham and Bursledon, junction 11 to junction 8 due to an accident after Hamble Bridge which has blocked one lane.

There is congestion on the M27 westbound by junction 9.

A3(M) - No problems reported.

A27 - No problems reported.

M275 - No problems reported.

Trains - The 7.15am South West Trains’ service from London Waterlooville to Portsmouth is running late. It is expected to arrive in Portsmouth at 9.26am. The 7.29am Portsmouth Harbour to London Waterloo is due at 9.43am

Bus Services - No issues reported.

Hovertravel - No problems reported.