A pleasant day on the weather front and few travel delays

Here's the latest on travel and weather across the region this morning
The junction of Titchfield Lane and Cuckoo Lane in Stubbington. Picture from Google Maps

Accident has blocked Stubbington road

Here’s all you need to know before you start your journey to work this morning

Weather: Feeling cool at first with mist and local fog patches soon clearing. A dry, pleasantly warm, and often sunny day is expected, although with increasing cloud later, and patchy rain in west by evening. Mainly light southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 19C.

M27 – Slow westbound between Junction 7 at Hedge End and Junction 5 for Eastleigh, delays of 10 minutes.

A3(M) – Traffic moving smoothly.

A27 – Traffic moving smoothly.

M275 – Traffic moving smoothly.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays.

B3334 Titchfield Lane – The road is blocked at Cuckoo Lane due to an accident.

A2030 - No reported delays but heavy congestion heading northbound from Burrfields Road.

Trains – No delays reported.

Bus services – No delays reported

Hovertravel – Services operating to timetable.

Ferry – Wightlink’s Portmouth-Fishbourne car ferry service on a revised timetable today. Check here.