A pleasant day on the weather front and few travel delays

Here’s all you need to know before you start your journey to work this morning

Weather: Feeling cool at first with mist and local fog patches soon clearing. A dry, pleasantly warm, and often sunny day is expected, although with increasing cloud later, and patchy rain in west by evening. Mainly light southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 19C.

M27 – Slow westbound between Junction 7 at Hedge End and Junction 5 for Eastleigh, delays of 10 minutes.

A3(M) – Traffic moving smoothly.

A27 – Traffic moving smoothly.

M275 – Traffic moving smoothly.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays.

B3334 Titchfield Lane – The road is blocked at Cuckoo Lane due to an accident.

A2030 - No reported delays but heavy congestion heading northbound from Burrfields Road.

Trains – No delays reported.

Bus services – No delays reported

Hovertravel – Services operating to timetable.

Ferry – Wightlink’s Portmouth-Fishbourne car ferry service on a revised timetable today. Check here.