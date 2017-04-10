Crew rescues eight in boat

A BOAT carrying eight people was towed after it hit a bank.

The 40ft Beneteau, which had eight people on board, struck Hamilton Bank, just outside Portsmouth Harbour on Sunday.

The boat’s occupants issued a mayday – and Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service responded from their base in Lifeboat Lane, Stokes Bay.

Gafirs coxswain Peter Brown said: ‘I placed a crewman on board the casualty vessel and rigged a bow tow. With that we managed to pull the vessel off the bank and to safety.’

No-one was injured and the boat was allowed to go on its way.

Gafirs also found a boat in the water unwittingly broadcasting on the emergency VHF channel. They found the boat and stopped the broadcast.