Cyclists welcome bid to improve safety in city’s Eastern Road

Have your say

COMMUTERS who travel along Eastern Road every day have had their say on plans to make the route more accessible.

After receiving a grant of £550,000 by the Department for Transport, Portsmouth City Council has put plans in motion to improve congestion and make the route more attractive to cyclists.

Residents take a look at plans for improvements to Eastern Road

These plans include creating a new cycle path through Milton Common, tightening the kerbline to improve visibility by Harbourside caravan park and the introduction of a smart traffic light system, which will adjust green light timings based on live information.

At Baffins Community Centre, ward councillor Darren Sanders said that the scheme is looking promising.

He said: ‘I think that the plans will tackle both the long-standing congestion on Eastern Road as well as improve the alternatives to driving.

‘There have been issues with regards to recent deaths on Eastern Road, which I think has influenced the final nature of the plans.

‘Broadly speaking, the plans are quite good and I think anything that will reduce congestion is a very good idea.’

Martine Hebblethwaite said: ‘I’m quite a keen cyclist and use it a couple of times a week.

‘It’s particularly interesting what is happening outside Harbourside for me, because that will make it much safer.

‘I have seen a couple of near misses there before, so these changes are definitely a good thing.’

Dwayne and Liam Turish are both postmen who use Eastern Road on a daily basis.

Dwayne, 53, said: ‘I’m happy with the cycling improvements.

‘I’m still concerned that if you entice more people onto Eastern Road there will still be major congestion issues.

Liam, 31 said: ‘The big thing is the visibility improvements.

‘I know a lot of postmen who go down into that area and it can be a real nightmare at times.

‘Being more visible can only be a good thing, so I’m quite glad that our safety is being taken into consideration.’

Councillor Simon Bosher, the council’s cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: ‘I’m delighted we are making these improvements which should help make journeys that bit easier for everyone, no matter what their mode of transport.’

The council hopes to have all work completed by this time next year.