Drivers warned of M3 road closures this weekend

DRIVERS are warned of road closures on the M3 this weekend while work is carried out to add another lane to the motorway.

The slip roads to the southbound M3 from the M25 in both directions will close at 9pm tonight and will reopen on 5.30am on Monday.

There will also be overnight closures on the motorway in both directions between junctions 3 and 4 each night this weekend.

Highways England is carrying out the work as part of a multi-million upgrade which will add the extra lane in both directions to 13.4 miles of the route in Surrey and Hampshire.