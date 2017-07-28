Search

Evening weather and travel: Some rain showers tonight

Here's all the details you need this evening regarding travel and weather.
Evening weather: Set to be mostly cloudy tonight with some scattered showers in the city.

M27 – Heavy traffic heading eastbound towards the city along the M27, particularly between Junction 9 and Junction 11.

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – Congestion between Farlington and Junction 12 of the M27.

M275 – No reported delays.

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Some traffic build-up along Fareham Road down to Gosport

A2030 - Heavy traffic northbound up to the A27.

Trains – Bus replacement service between Fratton and Fareham. Shuttle train service between Fareham and Southampton.

Bus services – Congestion in Portsmouth has led to some delays on Stagecoach services.

Hovertravel – No reported delays