Family pays tribute after ‘wonderful’ woman dies in beach buggy tragedy

THE family of a woman who died after her scarf was trapped in a wheel of a beach buggy has paid tribute to her.

Gillian Sandle, 62, of Tournerbury Lane, Hayling Island, was rushed to Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham after the incident in North Street, Havant, on Sunday.

As a family we’re totally devastated at the sudden and tragic loss of such a wonderful lady Family’s tribute

Her scarf was trapped in the wheel of the vehicle, police said.

Passers-by carried out CPR but she died after being taken to hospital.

A tribute released by her family through police said: ‘As a family we’re totally devastated at the sudden and tragic loss of such a wonderful lady.

‘This is very hard to come to terms with, and we ask that as a family we are left alone to grieve.’

Hampshire police said the driver of the blue Volkswagen beach buggy, a man in his 60s, was not injured.

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service yesterday said: ‘We were called to reports of a woman who had been injured whilst using an open-top vehicle.’

The spokesman added the woman had a scarf wrapped around her neck and had become trapped in the vehicle.

‘We sent a rapid-response paramedic and an ambulance to the scene,’ he said.

‘The patient was treated at the scene by crews. The woman was rushed to QA hospital.’

Sergeant Melanie Adcock said: ‘This incident took place at a busy time of day when there were lots of Christmas shoppers in North Street so it is likely many people saw what happened.

‘I would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident.’

The incident happened between 12.35pm and 12.40pm.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44160476293.