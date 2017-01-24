Flybe plane diverted with oil issue after taking off from Southampton

A Flybe plane heading from Southampton to Ireland has made an emergency landing in the Midlands,

Flight BE385, which took off for Dublin this afternoon, was reported shortly afterwards by the flight-tracking Twitter account @FlightEmergencies to have declared an on-board emergency and diverted.

The plane was reported to have landed safely at Birmingham Airport.

Flybe confirmed on Twitter that the plane had landed but gave no immediate explanation.

The company said that the arrival at Birmingham was unscheduled but was not what would be technically classified as an emergency landing.

A spokesman from Birmingham Airport said: ‘There was an oil pressure issue.

‘The plane landed safely and they have de-boarded the passengers who are waiting in the terminal.

‘There were no injuries.’

A spokesman from Flybe added@: ‘Flybe can confirm that the flight diverted to Birmingham this afternoon as a precautionary measure following a suspected technical fault with the aircraft.

‘The captain followed all the required precautionary measures that included shutting down the number one engine.

‘The aircraft landed safely and taxied to stand without further incident where all 78 passengers disembarked.

‘As a precautionary measure, the airport put its emergency vehicles on standby.

‘The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline’s number one priority and the airline apologises for any inconvenience experienced.’