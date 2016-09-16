A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched to support a graduate from the University of Portsmouth who lost a leg after a horrific boat accident.Component:1.7581412.1473957696, , ,$mergedBody
Fundraising appeal launched for University of Portsmouth graduate after tragic boat accident
- Keen diver Yasmin Guler lost one of her legs while working in Mexico
- Best friend has launched GoFundMe campaign to financially support Yasmin
- 29-year-old from Weymouth got her PhD from University of Portsmouth in 2013