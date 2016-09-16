Search

Fundraising appeal launched for University of Portsmouth graduate after tragic boat accident

Yasmin Guler diving

Yasmin Guler diving

  • Keen diver Yasmin Guler lost one of her legs while working in Mexico
  • Best friend has launched GoFundMe campaign to financially support Yasmin
  • 29-year-old from Weymouth got her PhD from University of Portsmouth in 2013
0
Have your say

A FUNDRAISING appeal has been launched to support a graduate from the University of Portsmouth who lost a leg after a horrific boat accident.

Component:1.7581412.1473957696, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page