Just like Hot Fuzz! Trains delayed after swan sits on tracks

Passengers travelling to and from London have been facing delays this morning - but this time there were no strikes to blame.

South West Trains announced there would be delays of up to 30 minutes on trains between Hampston Wick and Kingston.

In a throwback to the popular British comedy starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, a white swan appeared to wander onto the tracks and settle down - unaware of the major disruption it was causing.

Fortunately for everyone concerned, the company later said that the pesky animal had been removed and services are now starting to return to normal.