DRIVERS face delays on the M27 this morning.

An accident at around 7am between junction 12 for Portsmouth and junction 11 for Fareham caused hold-ups westbound from the A3(M) / A27 junction.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene. A spokesman at Cosham Fire Station said the call-out was for precautionary reasons.

ROManse traffic managers said traffic is slow from the A27/ A3(M) junction with up to 30 minute delays.