Morning travel and weather: slight delays on city train service

IT WILL be a fine and bright start for the Portsmouth area, with sunny spells expected throughout the day.
While it should remain dry for most areas, one or two showers cannot be ruled out later in the day.
There’ll be a maximum temperature of 18 degrees.
Travel:
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – A signalling problem between Cosham and Hilsea means delays of up to 20 minutes
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays