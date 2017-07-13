Morning travel and weather: slight delays on city train service

IT WILL be a fine and bright start for the Portsmouth area, with sunny spells expected throughout the day.

While it should remain dry for most areas, one or two showers cannot be ruled out later in the day.

There’ll be a maximum temperature of 18 degrees.

Travel:

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – A signalling problem between Cosham and Hilsea means delays of up to 20 minutes

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays