Stagecoach praise hero bus driver Brian after hospital detour

A BUS operator praised one of its drivers after he went out of his way for a good deed.

Stagecoach congratulated Brian George after he diverted his number 23 service to return a wayward inpatient to Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Edward Hodgson, managing director of Stagecoach south, said: ‘Brian used his initiative and ensured the patient was returned to the hospital safely.

‘Stagecoach encourages all our drivers to exceed customer’s expectations, but this was an instance of going above and beyond the call of duty and we would like to congratulate Brian for his actions in this extremely unusual situation.’

Mr George had just finished his break at Havant Bus Station last Tuesday when he saw a barefoot man in an electric wheelchair at the bus stop.

When an ambulance arrived he continued his round to Southsea – but when he later returned, the bus stop was still a hive of activity.

Mr George said: ‘A man from the ambulance asked if I could drop the patient off at the Red Lion in Cosham.

‘But I thought, what’s going to happen to him if I do that?

‘I went over and spoke to the bloke and he was frightened.

‘So I lowered the ramp, got him on the bus and told my passengers I was going to take a detour to QA.’

After he safely returned the patient, Mr George was greeted by a round of applause from his passengers.

On board was 75-year-old June, who said: ‘The driver was brilliant, he needs a medal.’