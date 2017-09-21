Study to be held over city hover link up

Have your say

A NEW hover travel service between Portsmouth and Southampton is a step closer to becoming a reality.

Councillors have been in discussion with Hovertravel about a service that could also see a stop off at Daedalus.

A spokesperson for Hovertravel said: ‘There has been the formulation of a feasibility study group which will meet in October to discuss with the local councils how to fully explore the potential of this opportunity.

‘Hovertravel is not yet in a position to confirm any trial.’

Leader of Fareham Borough Council Sean Woodward and Portsmouth City Council leader Donna Jones have been involved in the talks.

Cllr Woodward said: ‘It came about with a meeting with the Solent LEP 18 months or so ago when Hovertravel was getting new hovercrafts in.

‘Donna Jones and I were talking about the most under-used piece of infrastructure between us, which is the Solent.

Cllr Woodward added: ‘Many people are travelling into the area to work at Solent Airfield and a water service would help ease traffic.’

Cllr Jones said: ‘In the UK we don’t use the water enough and as a waterfront city we should.

‘We have to make sure the journey time between Portsmouth and Southampton is as quick as possible.

‘We are working closely with Hovertravel as I want people moved off the roads.’