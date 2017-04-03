Summer timetable starts at hovercraft company

A NEW summer timetable has started at a hovercraft company.

Hovertravel’s summer timetable began on Saturday. There will be a crossing every 30 minutes from Ryde and Southsea between 8.45am and 7.45pm every day of the week.

Loretta Lale, Hovertravel’s head of commercial, said: ‘With longer days and, hopefully, warmer weather, our summer timetable is designed to provide more frequent services and until the end of September we also operate one hour later than in winter. This year we are extending our 30-minute frequency through lunchtime up to September 30.’