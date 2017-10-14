Supertram named winner of News online poll on transport schemes

Have your say

THE cancelled Supertram scheme has won a poll of News readers’ favourite ambitious transport plans over the last 50 years.

Following an article in Thursday’s News about the schemes, the Light Rapid Transport Scheme was crowned the winner in an online poll.

A total of 34 per cent of 224 voters selected the 90s scheme as their favourite, narrowly ahead of the Monorail scheme which scooped 33 per cent of the vote.

Fewer people were behind the plans for a tunnel between the Isle of Wight and Fareham – bagging 25 per cent of the vote and a meagre eight per cent supported the idea of hovertravel between Portsmouth and Southampton.

The supertram was cancelled in 2004.