Traffic problems in Havant after burger van trailer crashes into railings

TRAFFIC was held up after a trailer broke free of a burger van and crashed into railings.

The incident at the busy junction of Solent Road and Park Road South, Havant happened around 7.30am on Saturday.

Havant firefighters were called out to cut the railings using specialist equipment before reuniting the trailer with the van. The road was blocked while the work was carried out.

Crews said it caused disruption on the road, as it began to build up with queues of delivery lorries on their morning run.