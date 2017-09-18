TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Warm start to the day as M3 delays clear

Have your say

It could be a warm day in Portsmouth today with sunny spells expected over the next few hours.

The Met Office is forecasting highs of 17C although there is a 50 per cent chance of rain after 10pm.

Forecasters are predicting periods of sun and cloudy weather throughout the day.

THE TRAVEL LOW-DOWN

M27 – Normal delays particularly between Junction 7 (Hedge End) and Junction 9 (Whiteley)

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

M3 - Delays clear after earlier two-vehicle collision near Winchester

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays