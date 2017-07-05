TRAVEL AND WEATHER: What to expect today

Clear, sunny skies are to be expected throughout the day.

Temperatures in Portsmouth are set to reach a peak of 23C at around 3pm today, with skies remaining relatively clear.

The chance of rain looks to sit below five per cent right up until sunset.

In terms of travel, roads appear only to be experiencing normal commuter congestion – with traffic growing at Eastern Road, along the A2030 heading out of the city.

Elsewhere, the M275, A27, A32 and A3(M) are all currently running smoothly, with minor congestion on the M27 towards Southampton.

For those travelling by rail, a signalling problem at London Waterloo is currently causing disruption to and from the station.

While trains are unable to use platforms five to nine, cancellations, delays or revised journey times may be implemented.

Commuters are advised that disruption is expected to continue until approximately 3pm as engineers work to resolve the problem.

Passengers using the Wight Link ferry from Fishbourne to Portsmouth are also facing delays of up to 45 minutes.