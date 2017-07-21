WATCH: Shocking road rage incident on M275

A motorcyclist has captured footage of two cars deliberately cutting each other up on the A27 and M275 near Portsmouth.

Video captured on the motorcyclist’s helmet-mounted camera shows the driver of a silver SUV merging into the overtaking lane of the A27, forcing a car travelling in that lane out of the way.

The car driver then later retaliated on the M275 by undertaking the SUV before pulling back into the fast lane and cutting it off.

The footage, captured during morning rush-hour on July 3, has been posted after a shocking few weeks for crashes on local roads, including an incident in which a car rolled over on the A27 on July 18.

The video was posted to YouTube and sent into The News by user PJGran85.