WATCH: Timelapse video shows Waterloo work

TIMELAPSE video shows a major part of a huge upgrade to Waterloo station.

The footage from Network Rail and South West Trains shows the installation of a footbridge, which connects the main station concourse to the former International Terminal at the main station for trains between London and Portsmouth.

The footbridge installation

As passengers face disruption through August because of ongiong works, Network Rail says it is an integral part of the £800 million Waterloo & South West Upgrade and is a vital step in being able to provide capacity for 45,000 extra passengers at Waterloo during the morning and evening peak hours, equivalent to more than the capacity of the Oval and O2 Arena combined, by December 2018.

The new footbridge will be temporarily open to passengers during August, before closing again to enable work on the footbridge and in the International Terminal to complete.

Stewart Firth, director of route sponsorship at Network Rail, said: “The new footbridge is a vital step in opening up the five former international platforms to tens of millions of passengers each year, and it demonstrates the enormous progress that has already been made at the station.

“There is still a huge amount of work to do before the International Terminal is complete, and a lot of the finishes in place at the moment are only temporary. However, passengers will get an early glimpse of the massive change going on at the station this August while we turn our attention to the other end of the station and extend platforms 1-4 to accommodate longer, 10-car trains.”

Adam Piddington, customer service director at South West Trains, added: “The completion of the new footbridge is another important step forward in delivering a bigger and better London Waterloo which will allow more and longer trains for the thousands of passengers who use this railway every day.

“The temporary reopening of platforms 20-24 will help to provide some capacity for passengers during the works on platforms 1-10 but we continue to urge passengers to check ahead and plan their journey. The timetable during this time will still be significantly reduced and fewer trains will run.”

Networ Rail said: 'From 5-28 August platforms 1-10 will close while Network Rail carries out work to eight platforms. Passengers are being advised to expect severe disruption, particularly during the busiest periods, and Network Rail has asked passengers to consider working from home or travelling earlier or later to avoid the busiest times of the day.

'More information can be found at southwesttrains.co.uk/wswupgrade.'