Travellers on Fareham recreation ground

Have your say

TRAVELLERS have turned up a recreation ground in Fareham.

Eight vehicles and seven caravans turned up at Park Lane late last night.

Fareham Borough Council leader Sean Woodward said they are looking to move them on as soon as possible.

‘We saw them early this morning and we are working to get them moved off,’ he said.

‘Our concern is what they leave behind and other people won’t want to use the recreation ground while they are there.

‘Many children are finishing school today so we want to get them moved on.’