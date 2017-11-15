Two stranded fishermen rescued from harbour

TWO fishermen were resceud after getting stranded in Portsmouth Harbour.

Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service was alerted at 7.30am on this morning to the duo, one of whom was without medication.

Gafirs was soon on the scene and one of the service’s volunteer paramedic-trained lifeboat crewmen assessed the fisherman.

Senior helm Brian Pack said: ‘We soon located the vessel in the harbour thanks to its very distinctive colours. Our paramedic crewmen checked one of them over and when it was confirmed they were both safe and well, we towed their vessel back to Gosport.’

Gafirs lifeboat towed the 19ft fishing vessel to Gosport Marina where crew helped get the vessel going. Once running again, the boat set off for its home berth at Stamshaw, with Gafirs lifeboat escorted them partly along the way.

The rescue, which lasted two hours, was the 90th of the year for Gafirs, an independent lifeboat station based at Stokes Bay, Gosport. For more information visit here.

