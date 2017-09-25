Ukip councillors call for ‘immediate’ Brexit after Theresa May reveals two-year plan in Florence speech

UKIP councillors say prime minister Theresa May has ‘betrayed’ the British people.

It comes after she announced in a speech last week that the UK would have a two-year ‘transitional period’ after leaving the European Union on March 29, 2019.

On behalf of the Ukip Havant committee, councillor for Hayling East, John Perry, said: ‘Theresa May and the Conservatives have wilfully betrayed the British people again, including Havant residents, by failing to implement the EU referendum commitment. We call upon the Conservatives to repeal the European Communities Act 1972 and exit the EU immediately.’

Responding to the claims, Tory MP for Havant, Alan Mak, said: ‘In her Florence speech, the prime minister confirmed Britain is leaving the EU – we will deliver the result of last June’s referendum.

‘We’ll have a time-limited transition of around two years so individuals, businesses and public services have time to adjust and prepare.’