UPDATE: A27 reopened after fatal lorry crash

All lanes have been reopened on the A27 after a fatal crash on the route last night.

One man died after a lorry crashed through the central reservation, forcing police to close the dual carriageway between Chichester and Emsworth.

A West Sussex Police spokeswoman said a vehicle travelling westbound had crashed into the central reservation and ended up in the eastbound carriageway.

They added that no other vehicles were involved.

A spokesman later added that a male fatality had been reported and the next of kin would be informed.

Police and other emergency services were on scene throughout the night to clear the vehicle from the road.

Drivers faced long delays as traffic was diverted via the A259.

All lanes have now been reopened.