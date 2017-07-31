UPDATE: Fire at Portsmouth dockyard

A NINETY-FIVE tonne crane has been destroyed following a fire at the naval dockyard.

Onlookers could see smoke billowing out from the dockyard.

A spokesperson for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘We were called at 4.08pm to a crane that was on fire in the dockyard and we sent fire crews from Cosham, two from Southsea and one from Havant.’

‘The fire was put out using one hose reel, two jets and a main jet on a tugboat.

‘The stop message came in at 6.11pm and the steel structure was completely destroyed.’

A resident, who was nearby at the time, said: ‘It started to smoke and a little later flames started to appear at the bottom and about ten minutes or so later the fire service turned up, by that point the fire was well under way.

‘A nearby tug used its water jet on the crane for about 20 minutes and that put most of the fire out.’