Two screaming pigs were rescued by police and drivers on the side of the M27.

The runaway animals brought traffic to a stop at junction 9 for Whiteley, westbound.

Police catch runaway pig on M27. Picture: Edward Chalu

The incident happened just after 2pm but police tweeted a photo of one of the rescued pigs just before 2.40pm.

On Twitter the roads policing unit said: 'Both pigs are fine. A big thank you to members of the public for helping us capture the animals.'

Video by Edward Chalu.

Police captured the screaming pig but said it is fine. Picture: Hampshire police