What about us? Hampshire overlooked in new list of UK’s best restaurants

It’s bad news for culinary fans living in Hampshire, as the county has been overlooked in a new list of the UK’s best restaurants.

The Good Food Guide’s annual top 50 restaurant ranking is highly regarded by chefs and restaurant-goers alike, but eatery owners in Hampshire have been left disappointed this year with not one making the list.

Restaurant Nathan Outlaw, in Cornwall’s Port Issac, won the title of number one restaurant for ‘impeccably fine ingredients’ and ‘special talent’ for creating the very best seafood dishes in the country.

For local restaurants the news is a repeat of last year, when no Hampshire businesses were included on the list.

Waitrose Good Food Guide Editor, Elizabeth Carter said: ‘Nathan Outlaw’s food is characterised by the absolute freshness of ingredients and a clear sense of purpose.’

