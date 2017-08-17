What’s on from Friday, August 18 to Thursday, August 24

Have your say

TODAY

DANCING

eastney: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PURBROOk: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club meeting. Visitors welcome, membership available.hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. A major exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of the iconic neo-Romantic British artist. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. look at the danger and the drama as well as the entertaining and social life aboard ship, through Austen’s novels, letters and contemporary accounts. janeausten200.co.uk/events.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. An exhibition by the children of Art Bugs. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. The I Heart Art Collective presents an exhibition of painting and drawing, installation, film and performance. (023) 9229 7053 / jackhousegallery.co.uk.

GIGS

BOARHUNT: Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. Alan Glen All Star Tribute. 07445 861 519 / boarhuntblues.com.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Spike’s Leg-Endary Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. Exactly what it says on the tin: it’s all vinyl and it’s all rock. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Somethin’ Else. Rock/sax covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

BOOKS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Chapter One. Do you enjoy talking about the books you have read? Read, share, discuss and discover new authors at this reading group.

CONCERTS

CLANFIELD: Memorial Hall. 8pm. The Windmill Players Rowans Concert. An entertaining evening in support of The Rowans Hospice. £8. 01730 231 474.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church, West St. 7pm. Ben Lathbury Piano Recital. an evening of classical music in aid of The Big Build Campaign. £12, £10 advance. Proceeds. (023) 9249 2129.

DANCING

WICKHAM: Wickham Centre, Mill Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Ballroom Dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. £4, bring your own drinks. All standards welcome. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, RBL members £5. Bar and raffle. Every Sunday evening. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

SINGLETON: Weald & Downland Living Museum. 10am / 6.30pm. Vintage and Steam Show. See a variety of steam vehicles and enjoy the line-up of various bands on the vintage stage from 6.30pm. wealddown.co.uk/whats-on.

DRAYTON: United Church, Havant Rd. 1.30pm. Farlington & District Garden Club Summer Show. Refreshments, raffle and stalls. £1, children free.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

PETERSFIELD: Queen Elizabeth Country Park. 10am-5pm. South Downs Show. An exciting family show, including arena acts, dog show, shopping areas and more. £7.50, children £3.50, OAPs £6. southdownsshow.co.uk.

PORT SOLENT: The Boardwalk. 2pm. Viva Port Solent. Celebrate the life of a musical legend with live music and entertainment throughout the day and evening and an outdoor screening of a classic Elvis film by the marina! (023) 9221 0606.

PORTSMOUTH: Shake Your Glass Studio, King Arthur’s Court. 11am-4pm. Elisa Mott Studio Open Day. An exciting opportunity to visit Elisa in her workshop and enjoy some locally-made glass jewellery and homeware. elisea@shakeyourglass.com.

SOUTHSEA: Christ Church United Reformed Church, Milton Rd. 10am-2pm. Summer Fun Day. A day of fun for all the family including sandpit, bouncy slide, water activities and more. Free, donations welcome. 07532 049 513.

SOUTHSEA: Cumberland House, Eastern Parade. 10am-12pm. Southsea Wildlife Watch. Wildlife-themed activities to get childlren more involved with nature. portsmouthnaturalhistory.co.uk/events.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-4pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. See today.

GIGS

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. The Steve Young Band. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Stated Quo. Status Quo covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Hi-De-Hi. HIADS present this comedy by Paul Carpenter and Ian Gower adapted from the original TV series. (023) 9246 6363.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. That’ll Be The Day. See the latest production of this touring show featuring a new line-up of smash hits spanning the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. (023) 9264 9000 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, RBL members £5. Bar and raffle. Every Sunday evening. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

BURSLEDON: Brickworks, Swanwick Ln. 11am-4pm. Vehicles at the Brickworks Museum. View classic cars and other vehicles. Children’s activities, ukulele bank, model tanks and gift stalls. £6, family ticket £15. bursledownbrickworks.org.uk.

CLANFIELD: Memorial Hall, South Ln. 2pm. Clanfield Village Horticultural Show. See the flowers, fruit and vegetables on display and enjoy tea and delicious home-made cakes. £1, children free. clanfieldonline.com.

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

PETERSFIELD: Queen Elizabeth Country Park. 10am-5pm. South Downs Show. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. Clocktower Classics.See more than 100 classic cars, bikes and scooters in the surrounding, plus more than 25 live bands across 3 stages. £4, under-12s £2. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Pier Road Field. 7am-2pm. Car Boot Sale to raise funds for the Rowans Hospice. Weather permitting.

WATERLOOVILLE: Jubilee Park. 11am-3pm. Summer Fete. A great day for all the family – funfair, bungee trampoline, classic cars, carriage rides and more. Free. mywaterlooville.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the tower. Monthly exhibition of original work by selected local artists, designers and makers. Free. squaretower.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Grapes, London Rd. Stacey Mogg. (023) 9360 0004.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Road. 10am-5pm. Southsea Food Festival. Browse 50 stalls selling a variety of different foods, drinks and utensils.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Castle, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am-4pm. Keep Makers artisan market. portsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles from hip-hop to salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery projects and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. No appointment necessary. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07586 887 181.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Jolly Sailor, Clarence Parade. 6.30pm. G4 and the Cantando Voice Choir. An evening of choral and classical entertainment. (023) 9229 5195 / thejollysailorsouthsea.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, off Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

TOURS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Starting from The Dolphin, High St. 8.30-9.30pm. Portsmouth Ghost Tour. Discover the ghosts of Old Portsmouth in this theatrical tour with live actors bringing scares and screams to your evening. Over-18s only. £8. supernatural-tours.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390. EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Coffee Cup Cafe, Eastney Esplanade. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier Coffee Cup, Clarence Esplanade. Moderate pace, approx. one hour. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: Social Club, London Rd. 7-10.30pm. Summer Dance and Buffet. Social dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and Sequence. £5, members £2.50. All standards welcome. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Community Centre, Wootton St. 7.30-10pm. Healer Training Evening Clinic. £6 per session. 07989 534 673.

FAREHAM: Shopping Centre, Thackeray Mall. 11am / 12.30pm / 2pm. Silly Scott’s Magic Show. Free summer fun event with award-winning children’s entertainer.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members to join the friendly group. Please contact the chorus first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Gosport Jazz Club presents Bob Dwyer’s Bix & Pieces. £10, members £7. (023) 9269 3988 / gosportjazz.org.uk

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet outside the Odeon. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all, sturdy shoes recommended for areas of uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 2.30-3.30pm. Messy Kitchen. A fun and interactive introduction to cookery for children aged two to five years. £1. (023) 9232 1787 / portchestercommunitycentre.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-8pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-7pm.The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

FILMS

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 2pm. The Lego Batman Movie (U). Animated superhero comedy family film. £5, children £3. stgeorgesnews.org.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 7.30pm. Lion (PG). £6. Visit www.stgeorgesnews.org for more information.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

TOURS

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 1pm / 2.30pm. Theatre Tours. £5. groundlings.co.uk.

SINGLETON: Weald & Downland Museum. 6.30pm. Twilight Tale Trail. Come along and experience an evening of magic and be guided to different spaces around the site to hear five twilight tales. £12, £10 chldren. 01243 811 363 / wealddown.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.

