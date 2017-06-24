Search

Wickham firm holding family barbecue for charity

FAMILIES are being invited to a charity fun day and barbecue tomorrow.

Mount Folly is holding the fundraiser at its nursery in Wickham for the fifth year in a row.

The event will be raising money for children’s hospice Naomi House and The Rowans Hospice.

It will have craft stalls, games, face painting, a raffle and a barbecue. The company hopes to beat last year’s fundraising total of £800.

The event is on between 10am and 4pm.

Sarah Hudson, fundraising executive at Naomi House, said: ‘We really couldn’t provide the services we do without people in the community helping us with events like this.’

